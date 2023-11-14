Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $94,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $116.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

