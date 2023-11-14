Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 54,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 248.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 41,644 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPMO stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
