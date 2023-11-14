Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $67,970,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $61,316,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

PNW opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.