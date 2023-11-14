Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,456 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

