Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.73.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.