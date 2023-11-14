Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 176.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

