Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.74% from the stock’s current price.

GENI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.05. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

