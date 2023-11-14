Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.