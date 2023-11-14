Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $268.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

