Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MLPA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 35,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,264. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
