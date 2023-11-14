Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th.

Globus Maritime last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,257. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

