Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $53.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GMED. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 144,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

