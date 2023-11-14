Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00361.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

GOL opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.35 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.73. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

