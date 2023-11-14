Gold Royalty (GROY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GROY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

