Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 406,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 61,458 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 396,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

