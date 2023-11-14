Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 435,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.