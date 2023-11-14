Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Great Ajax stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 40.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

