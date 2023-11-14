Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.88

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.88 and last traded at C$41.59, with a volume of 62589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.98. The company has a market cap of C$38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

