Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,879 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Greenbrook TMS worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBNH. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $6,014,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

