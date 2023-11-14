Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.24 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
