Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $0.24 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $6,014,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,272 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.