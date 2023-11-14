GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

