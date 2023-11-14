GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
