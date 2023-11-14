Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $45.31 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Saturday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $45.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $44.44. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $45.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $268.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $159.87 and a 12-month high of $278.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

