Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $284.75

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.75 and last traded at $283.03, with a volume of 9935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.