Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $688.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 130.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.