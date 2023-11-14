Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.45

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.45 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 84176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

