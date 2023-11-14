Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

NYSE HVT.A opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $467.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.