Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Hawkins has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawkins to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of HWKN opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

