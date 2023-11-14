Head-To-Head Contrast: MobileSmith (MOST) and Its Rivals

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Free Report) is one of 419 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MobileSmith to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MobileSmith and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MobileSmith alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A MobileSmith Competitors 428 2155 4485 50 2.58

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 38.24%. Given MobileSmith’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MobileSmith has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.9% of MobileSmith shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MobileSmith shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MobileSmith and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith N/A N/A N/A MobileSmith Competitors -28.90% -34.97% -6.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith N/A N/A 0.00 MobileSmith Competitors $466.80 million -$17.36 million 468.04

MobileSmith’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MobileSmith. MobileSmith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

MobileSmith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MobileSmith, Inc. develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce. The company was formerly known as Smart Online, Inc. MobileSmith, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.