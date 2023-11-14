Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

