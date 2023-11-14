Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,850 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

ASML Trading Down 1.0 %

ASML opened at $654.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $606.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.09. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

