Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,138 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.72 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total transaction of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,237 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,871.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,756. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.