Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,397. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

