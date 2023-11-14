Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of News by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 138.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 32.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in News by 604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 235,631 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

