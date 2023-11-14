Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

