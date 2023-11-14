Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

