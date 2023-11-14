Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 7.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 68,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

