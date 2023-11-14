Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.