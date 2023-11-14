Highland Capital Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $404.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

