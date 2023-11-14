Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

