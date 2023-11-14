Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $786,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.