Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

