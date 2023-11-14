Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219,723 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,035.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,035.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

