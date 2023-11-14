Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.