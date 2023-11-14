Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 24.1% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $341.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.45. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $209.88 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

