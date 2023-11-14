Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIKFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,972.50 ($24.22).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,754.50 ($21.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,248.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,003.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,966.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,411 ($17.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,222 ($27.29).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

