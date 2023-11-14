Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,338,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after buying an additional 741,425 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.