Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $163.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

