HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.26

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 16821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get HNI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

HNI Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HNI by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.