Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $287.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.44. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

